Kidney's London Irish returning to Cork for pre-season friendly with Munster

MUNSTER AND THE newly-promoted Premiership club London Irish will meet in a pre-season friendly in Cork on Friday 13 September (kick-off 19.30).

The match will see Grand Slam and Heineken Cup-winning coach Declan Kidney returning to his home town for the second straight season after the southern province’s 32-28 win last August.

The Exiles and Munster contest the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy when they face off and September’s match will mark the ninth meeting in 12 seasons.

London Irish have grown their contingent from these shores in recent years with Kidney as director of rugby, ex-Ulster boss Less Kiss as head coach while the on-loan Ian Keatley helped seal their promotion from the Championship last season before the club announced the signing of Paddy Jackson and Sean O’Brien for next term.

Munster last week announced their first pre-season match ahead of the 2019/20 season, a visit to Connacht scheduled for 21 September with the opening round of Pro14 fixtures set to get under way the following weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!