This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kidney's London Irish returning to Cork for pre-season friendly with Munster

The newly-promoted Premiership club are a regular feature on the southern province’s pre-season fixture list.

By Sean Farrell Monday 15 Jul 2019, 2:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,507 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4725331
Kidney meets Johann van Graan ahead of last season's friendly.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Kidney meets Johann van Graan ahead of last season's friendly.
Kidney meets Johann van Graan ahead of last season's friendly.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

MUNSTER AND THE newly-promoted Premiership club London Irish will meet in a pre-season friendly in Cork on Friday 13 September (kick-off 19.30).

The match will see Grand Slam and Heineken Cup-winning coach Declan Kidney returning to his home town for the second straight season after the southern province’s 32-28 win last August.

The Exiles and Munster contest the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy when they face off and September’s match will mark the ninth meeting in 12 seasons.

London Irish have grown their contingent from these shores in recent years with Kidney as director of rugby, ex-Ulster boss Less Kiss as head coach while the on-loan Ian Keatley helped seal their promotion from the Championship last season before the club announced the signing of Paddy Jackson and Sean O’Brien for next term.

Munster last week announced their first pre-season match ahead of the 2019/20 season, a visit to Connacht scheduled for 21 September with the opening round of Pro14 fixtures set to get under way the following weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie