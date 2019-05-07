This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 May, 2019
London Irish confirm signing of Paddy Jackson

The out-half will play in England after a year in France.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 7 May 2019, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4622206
File photo: Jackson kicks at goal during a meeting with Connacht in this season's Challenge Cup.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
File photo: Jackson kicks at goal during a meeting with Connacht in this season's Challenge Cup.
File photo: Jackson kicks at goal during a meeting with Connacht in this season's Challenge Cup.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FORMER ULSTER AND Ireland out-half Paddy Jackson has signed for London Irish, the club confirmed today.

The 26-year-old had moved to France last year to play with Perpignan after being acquitted in the high-profile Belfast rape trial.

The 25-cap Ireland international exercised a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave the club after they finished bottom of the Top 14 and were relegated to ProD2 with just 12 points from 24 games.

London Irish were promoted from English rugby’s second tier this season and, playing in the Premiership, Jackson will link up with former Ulster coach Les Kiss and ex-Ireland boss Declan Kidney.

“Players of the calibre of Paddy Jackson do not become available very often and both myself and Les are looking forward to working with him in the future,” said director of rugby Kidney.

“He is a player with proven international quality who we feel will add value to our squad, and it is pleasing that Paddy sees London Irish as a part of his future.”

In addition to Jackson, Irish have recruited Sean O’Brien from Leinster, Alan Dell from Edinburgh and Waratahs’ trio Nick Phipps, Sekope Kepu and Curtis Riona.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

