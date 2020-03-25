This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
London Irish the latest to confirm 25% pay cuts during league suspension

Declan Kidney is head coach at the Premiership side, and there are several Irish players on the books.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 5:49 PM
Former Ireland boss Declan Kidney is London Irish head coach.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LONDON IRISH HAVE become the latest English Premiership club to reduce player and staff salaries amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The top-flight team will join others in cutting payments by 25% from 1 April to help ease the financial strain caused by the crisis.

Wasps, Gloucester, Worcester Warriors, Saracens and Bristol all recently announced cuts due to the suspension of the league until 14 April as  clubs miss out on the financial lifeblood of hosting games at their home venues.

Former Ireland manager Declan Kidney is at the helm of the London outfit, while Sean O’Brien, Conor Gilsenan and Paddy Jackson are the Irish players on the books there.

The news was announced through a message from CEO Brian Facer today.

“It is in times of adversity that we need to look out for each other, and this is something this club has always valued,” the statement reads. “Now, however, there is a need to look after the club that has been in existence for 122 years. 

“Covid-19 is having an impact on all businesses across multiple industries, including rugby, as we have heard over the last few days from our counterparts in the Gallagher Premiership. 

No-one knows for certain when we will return to normality and having taken all factors into account, the club has taken the difficult decision to reduce salaries of staff, players and coaches by 25%.

“These salary reductions will come into effect from 1 April 2020, although a threshold has been placed to ensure employees earning below a certain amount are unaffected.

“We have deliberated long and hard about this and our first thoughts was always on the well-being and mental and physical health of all our staff. I would like to commend them for their understanding in putting the club before themselves, they are all a credit to our organisation.”

The statement also notes that London Irish continues to follow Covernment guidelines with staff working away from the Hazelwood Centre, and preparations for their move to the Brentford Community Stadium for the 2020/21 season continue.

Read the full statement here.

Emma Duffy
