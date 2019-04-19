Ian Keatley kicks two conversions as Kidney's London Irish are promoted back to Gallagher Premiership

Keatley is currently on loan from Munster.

Keatley is currently on loan from Munster.

THERE WAS JOY for former Ireland head coach Declan Kidney as his London Irish side secured promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership with a 46-7 bonus point defeat of Richmond on Friday evening.

The side, led by Kidney since being appointed director of rugby last May, were relegated from the top-flight of English rugby union last season but have stormed straight back with a game to spare.

TJ Ioane and Ben Loader grabbed two tries each, while Alivereti Veitokani, Josh McNally Bryce Campbell and Albert Tuisue also all touched down, while Ian Keatley — currently on loan from Munster — kicked two conversions

“We have achieved our return to the top tier of English rugby, which was the only objective at the start of the season,” said London Irish chief executive Brian Facer.

“I would like to congratulate and thank Declan Kidney, his coaching team and the players for working tirelessly over the last year to ensure this was possible.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: