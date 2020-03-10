London no longer calling for Garry as attention turns to Belfast

Ian Garry will sit out until May.

HIGHLY-TOUTED MIXED martial arts prospect Ian Garry (3-0) has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Cage Warriors 113 card.

Garry had been pencilled in to fight at the event, which is scheduled to take place in London on Friday, 20 March.

However, a combination of factors have caused the undefeated 22-year-old to postpone his return to action until later this year.

The Dubliner explained that in addition to having difficulty securing an opponent, he has been advised by coach Chris Fields to take time out to recover from some niggling injuries.

“I got injured a couple of weeks ago and had surgery, which I kept quiet between a close circle,” he said. “We were announced [for the London card] since 12 December but no one said yes to a match-up.

“Between the couple of injuries and no match-up, Chris sat me down and said: ‘This isn’t a choice that you get to have a say in. It’s done. Your career is going to be long, it’s going to be good, so we don’t need to risk anything.’

“No one said ‘yes’ to it so we’re not really pulling out of a fight. It’s more just that a load of fake fighters have been talking shit and acting the part on Instagram posts.”

Despite being in the early stages of his professional career, Garry is already regarded as one of the most promising young fighters on the European scene.

After impressing on the amateur circuit, he overcame compatriot James Sheehan via unanimous decision in his professional debut just over 12 months ago.

The Team KF welterweight followed that up with stoppages of Matteo Ceglia (second-round TKO) and Matt Figlak (first-round submission).

Garry is now planning to have his fourth pro outing when Cage Warriors stages its inaugural Belfast event at the SSE Arena on Saturday, 16 May.

