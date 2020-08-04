Lonergan lauds 'unbelievable' Kelleher as 'the new generation of goalkeeper'

ANDY LONERGAN HAS issued a ringing endorsement of Irish youngster Caoimhín Kelleher as he bids farewell to Liverpool.

Lonergan was signed by the Reds last summer when manager Jurgen Klopp required goalkeeping reinforcements.

The 36-year-old, who didn’t make an appearance for Liverpool, has been released following the conclusion of a memorable campaign for the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

Kelleher remains on the books at Anfield after a season during which he got his first taste of competitive senior football for a club he joined from Ringmahon Rangers at the age of 16. Now 21, the Corkman played four times in domestic cup competitions in 2019-20.

While Lonergan was impressed by the Republic of Ireland U21 international during his spell at Liverpool, he believes it’s now time for him to accumulate more experience.

With Alisson Becker – a man who Lonergan believes is the best goalkeeper in the game – at the top of the pecking order, it’s likely that Kelleher will have to look elsewhere for opportunities.

“He’s a brilliant keeper, he’s the new generation of goalkeeper,” Lonergan said of Kelleher in an interview published over the weekend by the Liverpool Echo.

Kelleher with Andy Lonergan.

“I’m the old generation but he’s so fast. He’s unbelievable, he’s like a central midfielder with the ball at his feet but he can make saves and is brave. He’s got the lot.

“The only thing he is missing is games. John [Achterberg], Jack Robinson [Liverpool's goalkeeper coaches], me and Caoimhín all speak about it. He’s not got any experience but I know a lot of keepers with experience who aren’t as good as him.

“It’s a tough one for him. He needs to play games. I presume the plan for him is to go out on loan because no-one is getting past Ali [Alisson Becker].”

Kelleher was installed as first-choice goalkeeper for the Ireland U21s last year, winning 10 caps under Stephen Kenny.

He signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in August 2018.

