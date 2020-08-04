This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lonergan lauds 'unbelievable' Kelleher as 'the new generation of goalkeeper'

The Corkman needs a loan move away from Liverpool to accumulate experience, says Andy Lonergan.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 11:00 AM
35 minutes ago 1,826 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5167018
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.
Image: EMPICS Sport

ANDY LONERGAN HAS issued a ringing endorsement of Irish youngster Caoimhín Kelleher as he bids farewell to Liverpool.

Lonergan was signed by the Reds last summer when manager Jurgen Klopp required goalkeeping reinforcements.

The 36-year-old, who didn’t make an appearance for Liverpool, has been released following the conclusion of a memorable campaign for the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

Kelleher remains on the books at Anfield after a season during which he got his first taste of competitive senior football for a club he joined from Ringmahon Rangers at the age of 16. Now 21, the Corkman played four times in domestic cup competitions in 2019-20.

While Lonergan was impressed by the Republic of Ireland U21 international during his spell at Liverpool, he believes it’s now time for him to accumulate more experience.

With Alisson Becker – a man who Lonergan believes is the best goalkeeper in the game – at the top of the pecking order, it’s likely that Kelleher will have to look elsewhere for opportunities.

“He’s a brilliant keeper, he’s the new generation of goalkeeper,” Lonergan said of Kelleher in an interview published over the weekend by the Liverpool Echo.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

southampton-v-liverpool-premier-league-st-marys-stadium Kelleher with Andy Lonergan. Source: Steven Paston

“I’m the old generation but he’s so fast. He’s unbelievable, he’s like a central midfielder with the ball at his feet but he can make saves and is brave. He’s got the lot.

“The only thing he is missing is games. John [Achterberg], Jack Robinson [Liverpool's goalkeeper coaches], me and Caoimhín all speak about it. He’s not got any experience but I know a lot of keepers with experience who aren’t as good as him.

“It’s a tough one for him. He needs to play games. I presume the plan for him is to go out on loan because no-one is getting past Ali [Alisson Becker].”

Kelleher was installed as first-choice goalkeeper for the Ireland U21s last year, winning 10 caps under Stephen Kenny.

He signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in August 2018.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie