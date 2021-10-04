Long-term injury rules France star Arthur Vincent out of Six Nations

France's Arthur Vincent is tackled by Ross Byrne of Ireland during last February's Six Nations fixture in Dublin.

FRANCE CENTRE ARTHUR Vincent will be sidelined for up to eight months after rupturing knee ligaments, AFP learnt from his club Montpellier on Monday.

Vincent, 22, has made 14 Test appearances since his debut in February 2020 and will miss the November Tests, as well as the Six Nations, before potentially returning for the end of the domestic campaign.

The former World Rugby U20 Championship-winning captain, who can also play on the wing, suffered the injury in Montpellier’s victory over La Rochelle on Saturday.

Vincent’s contract on the Mediterranean coast finishes at the end of the season and French media have reported Top 14 and European Champions holders Toulouse are interested in signing him.

France will be without captain Charles Ollivon and scrum-half Baptiste Serin for fixtures next month.

Les Bleus face Argentina on 6 November and Georgia a week later, before hosting New Zealand on 20 November.

