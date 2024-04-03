Longford minors end 22-year wait for championship win over Dublin; Leitrim U20s stun Mayo

Leinster MFC Round 2

Laois 0-10 Offaly 2-8

Longford 3-8 Dublin 1-9

Louth 1-10 Meath 0-11

Westmeath 2-6 Kildare 1-12

Wexford 0-8 Wicklow 0-9

Connacht U20FC Round 3

Leitrim 3-12 Mayo 0-16

Galway 2-16 Sligo 2-12

Ulster U20FC Round 4

Antrim 1-6 Down 5-8

Monaghan 2-6 Derry 1-11

LONGFORD CELEBRATED A first win since 2002 against Dublin in the Leinster minor football championship on Wednesday night.

Enda McGahern’s side downed the Dubs and moved to the top of Group 1 with a five-point win in Clonguish.

Joshua Marsh, Oisin Kane and Karl O’Hara scored the Longford goals in a 3-8 to 1-9 victory.

In Group 1′s other game, Offaly were 2-8 to 0-10 winners against Laois, keeping their own hopes of progression alive while eliminating the O’Moores.

In Group 2, Paddy Ryan’s late goal helped Kildare to a three-point win over Westmeath, 1-12 to 2-6, while Louth also made it two wins from two with a 1-10 to 0-11 win against Meath.

The only game in Group 3 on Wednesday night was a low-scoring one as Wicklow edged out Wexford 0-9 to 0-8 in Enniscorthy.

Elsewhere, Leitrim upset Mayo and Galway claimed a second victory as the Connacht U20 football championship round-robin action continued this evening.

Leitrim enjoyed a brilliant success 3-12 to 0-16 over Mayo at home in Ballinamore. An early Ben Guckian goal gave Leitrim a boost as they went ahead 1-6 to 0-8 at the break.

Paul Moran notched another goal for Leitrim early in the second half, and star forward Paul Honeyman raised another green flag, as they held off Mayo to ultimately win by five points. After losing their opener against Galway a fortnight ago, Leitrim were playing their second game and got points on the board.

Galway, who had that win over Leitrim and a defeat to Mayo on their record before this, were ahead 1-11 to 1-6 at the break against Sligo in Tuam Stadium, with Colm Costello’s early second-half goal proving a crucial score.

Meanwhile in the Ulster U20 football championship, Down fired five goals to beat Antrim 5-8 to 1-6, while Derry survived a late scare to beat Monaghan 1-11 to 2-6.