'We said that we were completely against all of this' - Longford reject hurling proposal

THE CHAIRMAN OF Longford GAA has come out in opposition to the proposal from the Central Competitions Controls Committee to take their county team, along with four others, out of the National hurling league.

Following on from a lengthy statement from Fermanagh GAA on Tuesday morning, Albert Cooney has confirmed the total opposition that the Longford county board have towards the suggestion that they might forfeit a place in the leagues.

“We had a county board meeting last Thursday. And we said that we were completely against all of this. It’s been overwhelmingly rejected,” said the Rathcline clubman.

“We do welcome some debate about hurling and about promoting hurling in the weaker counties. We do very much welcome that debate and a discussion around funding.

“But we completely reject the manner in which it was presented, initially. And the lack of discussion and forward consultation with the various county boards involved.”

A recurring theme among the counties that have broken cover on the issue is that they feel they have not been fully appraised of the plans, and that they have been presented without full consultation. Some are even insisting they have had no prior knowledge whatsoever.

It is believed that there was a suggestion made at a meeting of county board treasurers but nothing through the county chairpeople.

“It would have been much better if we had been approached first. There was a meeting that I was not at, but we would welcome a much more in-depth discussion, shall we say. But that would have to happen before any proposal was brought to Central Council,” continued Cooney.

“But as regards withdrawing Longford from the National hurling league, our players have completely rejected it. It’s been completely rejected by our county committee. And we are seeking to have the debate at Central Council postponed, or withdrawn altogether.

“We welcome any debate. Very much so, about strengthening hurling in the county. And everybody agrees with that.”