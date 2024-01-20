Longford down Dublin to win back-to-back O'Byrne Cup titles

Longford 1-12

Dublin 0-9

A KILLER SECOND-HALF goal from Keelin McGann, back-to-back Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup titles for Longford and disappointment for Dessie Farrell’s Dublin development group.

That was the story from Portlaoise as Paddy Christie, the former Dublin captain, came back to haunt his native county though how much it all counts for at the end of the season remains to be seen.

Longford won this title last year and still went on to suffer a dismal 2023, winning just two games afterwards and suffering relegation to Division 4 of the National League.

Truth be told, they would probably swap victory here for one next Saturday when they return to O’Moore Park to play Laois in the opening round of the league.

Still, Christie’s crew couldn’t do any more than claim victory and a fifth pre-season title to set them on their way for the year ahead.

McGann’s goal put them seven points clear after 44 minutes while Darren Gallagher and Man of the Match Cathal McCabe, in his debut campaign, weighed in with seven points between them.

As for Dublin, they won’t be overly disappointed with the loss considering they got to look at so many new players with the likes of Killian McGinnis, Liam Smith, Luke Breathnach and Sean Lowry impressing in the competition.

The All-Ireland title holders will now turn their attention to next Saturday’s National League Division 1 opener against Monaghan at Croke Park.

Boss Farrell said beforehand that the result was almost immaterial as he sought to run the rule over as many new players as possible before the league.

Colm Basquel’s involvement for the first time in the campaign brought the number of Dublin players to feature in this year’s competition to 27.

Farrell drafted in goalkeeper Evan Comerford, Basquel and wing-forward Conor Dolan into his lineup. Otherwise it was the same dozen that lined out in last weekend’s 5-17 to 1-11 semi-final demolition of Wexford.

Longford's Cathal McCabe and Liam Smith of Dublin. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Longford went with 13 of the team that overcame Meath by a goal in an Ashbourne arm wrestle. The hugely experienced Mickey Quinn dropped down to the bench for the midlands outfit while captain Paddy Fox and corner-forward Daniel Reynolds came back into the team.

With next weekend’s league opener in mind, there was a significant blow for Longford in the 24th minute when key attacker Daniel Mimnagh was taken off with an injury.

Things looked better on the scoreboard at least as they led by 0-4 to 0-3 at that stage and stretched the gap to three points by the half-hour, 0-6 to 0-3.

McCabe and midfield free-taker Gallagher scored a brace of points apiece in that initial period.

They were fortunate to lead though as Dublin failed to convert three separate goal opportunities that came their way in the first 12 minutes.

Lowry, fresh off a hat-trick of goals against Wexford, had an early shot blocked by defender Ryan Moffett. Three minutes later, Comerford and Senan Forker combined to play in Kevin Lahiff but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Patrick Collum.

Forker himself smashed a shot off the woodwork in the 12th minute as Dublin supporters who made the trip south began to wonder if it was going to be one of those days.

Longford had a decent goal chance that went abegging too, Jayson Matthews blasting straight at Comerford when running in from the left in the 18th minute.

Late Longford points before half-time from Daniel Reynolds and Mark Hughes left them sitting pretty at half-time with a 0-8 to 0-3 lead.

But there was one giant caveat – Longford had a near gale force wind behind them in the first-half. It was raining heavily too, all of which they would have to contend with in the second-half.

David O’Hanlon, who started last year’s Championship campaign for Dublin before being replaced by Stephen Cluxton, came on for the second-half along with corner-back Ben Millist and corner-forward Breathnach.

Longford manager Paddy Christie and Dublin boss Dessie Farrell after the game. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

The hope was that Breathnach could work the same magic he did last weekend when he blasted 1-4 against Wexford.

The Ballinteer man only needed three minutes to get on the scoreboard and register a point.

McGinnis struck shortly after for his second Dublin point but the game turned in the 44th minute when McGann hit that killer goal for Longford.

Joseph Hagan created it with a clever ball down the line to McCabe and when his marker Millist slipped, McCabe strode free and set up McGann who still had to round the ‘keeper.

Midfielder Daire Duggan added a point soon after and suddenly Longford were in the driving seat with a 1-10 to 0-5 lead.

Dublin refused to throw in the towel and edged the final quarter by 0-4 to 0-2 on the scoreboard but they needed a goal and one never arrived.

Longford scorers: Darren Gallagher 0-4 (0-4f), Keelin McGann 1-0, Cathal McCabe 0-3 (0-1m), Joseph Hagan 0-2, Daniel Reynolds 0-1, Mark Hughes 0-1, Daire Duggan 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Killian McGinnis 0-3 (0-2f), Luke Breathnach 0-2, Brian O’Leary 0-1 (0-1f), Niall Scully 0-1, Luke Swan 0-1 (0-1f), Colm Basquel 0-1 (0-1f).

Longford

1. Patrick Collum (Fr Manning Gaels)

2. Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond), 3. Oisin O’Toole (Dromard), 4. Bryan Masterson (Abbeylara)

5. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta – captain), 6. Ryan Moffett (Killoe Young Emmets), 7. Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline)

8. Darren Gallagher (St Mary’s Granard), 9. Daire Duggan (Sean Connollys)

10. Keelin McGann (Kenagh), 13. Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connollys), 12. Joseph Hagan (Dromard)

14. Jayson Matthews (Mullinalaghta), 11. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Young Emmets), 15. Cathal McCabe (Colmcille)

Subs

17. Mark Hughes (Killoe Young Emmets) for Mimnagh (24, inj)

23. Michael Quinn (Killoe Young Emmets) for Reynolds (47)

22. Ruairi Harkin (Colmcille) for McGann (71)

18. Darragh Finlass (Ballymahon) for Matthews (73)

Dublin

16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

4. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna), 18. Liam Howley (Clontarf), 3. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St John’s)

7. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 6. Senan Forker (Castleknock), 5. Kevin Lahiff (St Judes)

8. Peter Duffy (Cuala), 9. Ethan Dunne (Skerries Harps)

10. Conor Dolan (Man-O-War), 11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 19. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

12. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 14. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna), 15. Sean Lowry (St Vincent’s)

Subs

13. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s) for Dolan (h/t)

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna) for Comerford (h/t)

2. Ben Millist (Ballinteer St John’s) for O’Dea (h/t)

22. Eoghan O’Connor Flanagan (Skerries Harps) for Howley (59)

25. Eoin Wilde (Skerries Harps) for O’Leary (59)

24. Luke Swan (Castleknock) for Duffy (60)

20. Kieran McKeown (Clontarf) for Lahiff (67)

Referee: James Foley (Carlow).