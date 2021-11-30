Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 30 November 2021
Longford appoint O'Loughlin as new manager with Cavan and Mayo coaches involved

Billy O’Loughlin is a native of Laois.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Nov 2021
Billy O'Loughlin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BILLY O’LOUGHLIN HAS been appointed as the new Longford senior football manager.

The Laois native was ratified tonight following a meeting of the Longford’s management & finance committee.

O’Loughlin replaces Padraic Davis, who stepped down as Longford boss last July after their heavy Leinster quarter-final loss against Meath.

Longford have been drawn against Westmeath at the quarter-final stage of the 2022 Leinster senior football championship.

O’Loughlin is a former player with Arles-Killeen in Laois and St Loman’s in Westmeath, featuring with the latter in the 2017 Leinster senior club final. His father Declan was a selector with the Laois senior footballers during the Mick O’Dwyer era.

Billy’s recent management experience has involved roles with Kildare club Sarsfields in 2020, the Laois U20 side in 2019 when they reached the Leinster final and college side Dublin IT.

Cavan’s Michael Hannon has come on board as coach with fellow Breffni man Paul Brady acting as performance coach. 

Former Mayo and Knockmore player Aidan Kilcoyne is goalkeeping coach, Tyrone’s Daniel Doherty is the S&C coach, Dublin’s Ryan McKittrick will be involved in analysis and Ian Mulligan’s role is in stats. Two Longford selectors will also be added to complement the team.

Longford’s appointment completes the GAA county managerial line-up for the 2022 season.

