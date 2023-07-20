Advertisement
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
Longford GAA buy land next to Pearse Park for €1 million to build centre of excellence
Some of the 32-acre site is zoned for housing.
56 minutes ago

LONGFORD GAA HAVE bought 32 acres next to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park for €1 million and plan to build a centre of excellence on the site. 

The land is primarily zoned for agriculture but some is zoned for housing and industrial/commercial which Longford GAA said makes the deal “an attractive investment”.  

“Longford GAA will immediately commence the appointment of a design team to progress with plans for the development of the property. This will serve as a centre of excellence for current and future generations of players throughout the county, both male and female,” Longford GAA said in a statement. 

Albert Cooney, the Longford GAA chair, thanked officials in Croke Park and the Leinster Council “whose advice, assistance and support was crucial in delivering on what is the start of a very exciting venture for the county”.

The 42 Team
