Dublin: 14 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Two changes for Longford ahead of Tyrone qualifier challenge while Limerick also show hand

The Shannonsiders have made three switches in advance of their meeting with Westmeath.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Jun 2019, 7:54 PM
18 minutes ago 289 Views 1 Comment
Limerick and Longford have named their sides for their respective qualifier outings.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho
Limerick and Longford have named their sides for their respective qualifier outings.
Limerick and Longford have named their sides for their respective qualifier outings.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho

LONGFORD HAVE MADE two changes ahead of their Round 2 All-Ireland SFC qualifier against All-Ireland finalists Tyrone on Saturday at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park [throw-in, 5pm].

Both switches are in attack, where Barry McKeon starts in place of Andrew Farrell while Darragh Doherty makes way for Joseph Hagan.

Padraic Davis’ side come into this tie following a 10-point win over Carlow earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Limerick footballers have also named the team that will take on Westmeath in their All-Ireland qualifier on Saturday evening in Cusack Park [throw-in, 6pm].

James Naughton, Tony McCarthy and Pádraig De Brún all come into the Limerick forwards after they were introduced as subs in their Munster SFC semi-final loss to Cork.

Paul Maher, Sean McSweeney and Adrian Enright all make way ahead of trip to Mullingar. The Limerick Leader reports that Maher has departed for America since bowing out of the Munster championship.

Cillian Fahy moves from centre forward to wing back.

Longford

1. Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels)

2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta)
3. Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta)
4. Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond)

5. Colm P. Smyth (Abbeylara)
6. Pádraig McCormack (Killoe)
7. Darren Quinn (Clonguish)

8. John Keegan (Mullinalaghta)
9. David McGivney (Mullinalaghta)

10. Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta)
11. Barry McKeon (Colmcille)
12. Michael Quinn (Killoe)

13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe)
14. James McGivney (Mullinalaghta)
15. Joseph Hagan (Dromard) 

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)
3. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely Dromkeen)
4. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

5. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest) 
7. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher Broadford)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s)
9. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

10. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo Pallaskenry)
11. Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)
12. James Naughton (St Senans)

13. Pádraig De Brún (Firies)
14. Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock)
15. Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest)

Subs:

16. John Chawke (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
17. Gareth Noonan (Dromcollogher Broadford)
18. Michael Donovan (Galbally)
19. Adam Kerins (St Senans)
20. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins)
21. Sean McSweeney (St Kieran’s)
22. Peter Nash (Kildimo Pallaskenry)
23. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys)
24. Padraig Scanlan (Glin)
25. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh)
26. Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh)

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

