This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five Leinster club winners named to start as Longford show hand for quarter-final showdown

Padraic Davis’ men take on Kildare on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 24 May 2019, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 927 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4650920
Mullinalaghta's John Keegan has been named to start at midfield for Longford.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Mullinalaghta's John Keegan has been named to start at midfield for Longford.
Mullinalaghta's John Keegan has been named to start at midfield for Longford.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

FIVE PLAYERS FROM the Leinster-winning Mullinalaghta side have been named to start as Longford prepare to face Kildare in Tullamore on Sunday [throw-in, 4pm].

Longford have lost several key players through retirement and travel commitments in the build-up to the Leinster SFC, but manager Padraic Davis has been able to call upon a number of Mullinalaghta stars for their quarter-final clash.

The midfield pairing comes from the north-Longford side, with John Keegan and David McGivney both named to start.

Patrick Fox has been selected in a full-back line which also features Cashel’s Andrew Farrell and Barry O’Farrell of the Carrickedmond club.

Meanwhile, Gary Rogers and James McGivney are set to feature in the Longford attack.

Veteran Longford star Michael Quinn has also been named to start, and will take up his position on the half-forward line.

Experienced defender Colm P Smyth will slot into the half-back line alongside Killoe’s Padraig McCormack and Darren Quinn of Clonguish.

Longford reached the Leinster SFC semi-finals last year and will be hoping to repeat that feat when they take on a Kildare side who overcame Wicklow earlier this month.

Longford

1. Paddy Colum (Fr Manning Gaels)

2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
3. Andrew Farrell (Cashel)
4. Barry O’Farrell (Carickedmond)

5. Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara)
6. Padraig McCormack (Killoe Young Emmets)
7. Darren Quinn (Clonguish)

8. John Keegan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
9. David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

10. Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
11. Barry McKeon (Colmcille)
12. Michael Quinn (Killoe Young Emmets)

13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Young Emmets)
14. James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
15. Liam Connerton (Rathcline)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie