Five Leinster club winners named to start as Longford show hand for quarter-final showdown

Mullinalaghta's John Keegan has been named to start at midfield for Longford.

FIVE PLAYERS FROM the Leinster-winning Mullinalaghta side have been named to start as Longford prepare to face Kildare in Tullamore on Sunday [throw-in, 4pm].

Longford have lost several key players through retirement and travel commitments in the build-up to the Leinster SFC, but manager Padraic Davis has been able to call upon a number of Mullinalaghta stars for their quarter-final clash.

The midfield pairing comes from the north-Longford side, with John Keegan and David McGivney both named to start.

Patrick Fox has been selected in a full-back line which also features Cashel’s Andrew Farrell and Barry O’Farrell of the Carrickedmond club.

Meanwhile, Gary Rogers and James McGivney are set to feature in the Longford attack.

Veteran Longford star Michael Quinn has also been named to start, and will take up his position on the half-forward line.

Experienced defender Colm P Smyth will slot into the half-back line alongside Killoe’s Padraig McCormack and Darren Quinn of Clonguish.

Longford reached the Leinster SFC semi-finals last year and will be hoping to repeat that feat when they take on a Kildare side who overcame Wicklow earlier this month.

Longford

1. Paddy Colum (Fr Manning Gaels)

2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

3. Andrew Farrell (Cashel)

4. Barry O’Farrell (Carickedmond)

5. Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara)

6. Padraig McCormack (Killoe Young Emmets)

7. Darren Quinn (Clonguish)

8. John Keegan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

9. David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

10. Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

11. Barry McKeon (Colmcille)

12. Michael Quinn (Killoe Young Emmets)

13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Young Emmets)

14. James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

15. Liam Connerton (Rathcline)

