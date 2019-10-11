Dramatic scenes as Cabinteely beat Lonford on penalties to advance in play-offs

Longford Town 1

Cabinteely 1

(Cabinteely win 3-1 on penalties)

IT WAS A dramatic night at the City Calling Stadium, as Cabinteely ultimately beat Longford on penalties.

After the first leg finished 1-1, the visitors gained the early advantage. Paul Fox scored on the rebound, after initial efforts by Rob Manley and Kieran Marty Waters were saved.

Longford then responded shortly before half-time, as Jack Doherty’s corner was headed home by Aaron Dobbs.

The two teams could not be separated after extra-time, and so the game went to a shootout.

Cabinteely ultimately prevailed. Sam Verdon was the only one of the four Longford players to score, with Manley stepping up to convert the winner amid joyous scenes within the visitors’ ranks.

They now go on to face First Division runners-up Drogheda, with the winner of that tie set to face the top-flight team that finishes ninth — virtually certain to be Finn Harps — in a promotion-relegation play-off.

Cabo penalty - MANLEY scores CABO WIN pic.twitter.com/iC1gSOL5u6 — Cabinteely FC (@Cabinteely_FC) October 11, 2019

