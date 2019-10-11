This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dramatic scenes as Cabinteely beat Lonford on penalties to advance in play-offs

Rob Manley scored the winning penalty for his side.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,425 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848171
A general view of City Calling Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of City Calling Stadium.
A general view of City Calling Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Longford Town 1

Cabinteely 1

(Cabinteely win 3-1 on penalties)

IT WAS A dramatic night at the City Calling Stadium, as Cabinteely ultimately beat Longford on penalties.

After the first leg finished 1-1, the visitors gained the early advantage. Paul Fox scored on the rebound, after initial efforts by Rob Manley and Kieran Marty Waters were saved.

Longford then responded shortly before half-time, as Jack Doherty’s corner was headed home by Aaron Dobbs.

The two teams could not be separated after extra-time, and so the game went to a shootout.

Cabinteely ultimately prevailed. Sam Verdon was the only one of the four Longford players to score, with Manley stepping up to convert the winner amid joyous scenes within the visitors’ ranks.

They now go on to face First Division runners-up Drogheda, with the winner of that tie set to face the top-flight team that finishes ninth — virtually certain to be Finn Harps — in a promotion-relegation play-off.

About the author:

The42 Team

