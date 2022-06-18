Late header earns draw for Longford Town against Cork City

Longford Town 1

Cork City 1

Deniese O’Flaherty reports at Bishopsgate

A POWERFUL HEADER from substitute Karl Chambers in the 85th minute saw Longford Town earn a deserved draw against Cork City at Bishopsgate.

Chambers got onto the end of a Dylan Barnett to head past David Harrington and send the Town fans into raptures.

In an eventful first half the home side had the better of the chances. In the 13th minute Ryan Graydon was flagged for offside when through, it was a tight call. Just one minute later a great strike from Sam Verdon was stopped by David Harrington.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 16th minute; Kevin O’Connor played the ball out wide to Cian Bargary, he cut inside before hitting a beautiful shot past Luke Dennison.

In the 27th minute Town felt aggrieved when they had a penalty waved away after Cristian Magerusan appeared to be fouled by Jonas Hakkinen. Minutes later and Ryan Graydon passed to Verdon his effort was stopped, and Magerusan should’ve done better with the follow-up.

The visitors had a chance to double their advantage in the 53rd minute; Aaron Bolger had a shot from distance but Dennison was down to tip it out for a corner. The home side piled on the pressure and in the 63rd minute an Elworthy cross met the head of Verdon but his effort was cleared off the line by Josh Honohon.

Down the other end Matt Srbely played in Mark O’Mahony, he tried to round Dennison but the Town keeper pushed the ball away, it fell to Cian Murphy but it was blocked. Dennison denied Srbely minutes later.

Try as they might, the home side pushed hard for an equaliser and it finally came in the 85th minute through Karl Chambers. It was no more than they deserved.

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, Barker (McDonnell, 72), Barnett, Lynch; Graydon (Warfield, 83), McMenamy, Robinson, Power (Molloy, 79); Magerusan (Chambers, 79), Verdon.

Cork City: Harrington; Hakkinen, Gilchrist (Hurley, 36), Honohan; Coates, O’Connor, Srbely, Bolger, Bargary; O’Mahony (Umeh, 90+1), Murphy.

Referee: O Moran

