Dublin: 8°C Monday 3 May 2021
Dundalk rally from two goals down against Longford to earn draw with late equaliser

Dylan Grimes and Rob Manley put the hosts in front before Dundalk levelled through Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Chris Shields.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Monday 3 May 2021, 8:06 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Longford Town 2

Dundalk 2

Denise O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate 

LONGFORD TOWN WERE held to a score draw by Dundalk in an entertaining game at Bishopsgate on Monday evening. Dundalk came from behind to claim a point against a dogged Town side.

Town raced into an early two goal lead but Dundalk’s captain Chris Shields earned his side a draw with an equaliser nine minutes from time. The home side will feel disappointed now to have won the game after putting in a battling performance.

Just six minutes had elapsed when the home side broke the deadlock; Dylan Grimes played a one-two with Dean Byrne, before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner of the net with Dundalk keeper Peter Cherrie rooted to his line.

Town doubled their lead in the 14th minute; a cross from Karl Chambers was floated into the box Cherrie spilled it and Rob Manley was given the simple task of slotting it into an empty net.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 20th minute when a Michael Duffy corner met the head of Daniel Cleary and Junior was able to tap it home. In the 35th minute Sean Murray was unable to connect to a Raivis Jurkovskis cross while down the other end Town had two great opportunities in quick succession.

Dean Byrne’s shot from distance in the 36th minute just went inches wide while one minute Grimes came close with a well struck free.

Just before the break Andy Boyle’s effort went the wrong side of the back post. Right at the start of the second half Cherrie redeemed himself for his earlier mistakes by pulling off an excellent save to deny Manley.

The second half was a cagey affair with Dundalk piling on the pressure but not creating too many chances.

In the 80th minute Boyle came close to equalising while down the other end Byrne missed a glorious chance to restore Town’s two goal advantage.

Dundalk drew level in the 82nd minute when Junior played in Chris Shields and the captain fired a low drive past Mick Kelly. Try as they might they couldn’t get a late winner.

Longford Town: Mick Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Karl Chambers; Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra (Joe Manley,’77), Aaron Robinson; Dylan Grimes, Dean Byrne; Rob Manley.

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie; Raivis Jurkovskis,Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Val Adedokun; Sean Murray (Daniel Kelly, ‘75), Greg Sloggett (Wilfried Zahibo, ‘62), Chris Shields, Michael Duffy; Patrick McEleney (Ole Midtskogen, ‘62); Junior Ogedi-Uzokwie.

Referee: Damien McGrath (Mayo)

About the author:

About the author
Deniese O'Flaherty

Read next:

