Longford Town player suspended for 'violent conduct' in Kerry FC draw

LONGFORD TOWN PLAYER Viktor Serdeniuk has been suspended for three games “for the offence of violent conduct” during last Friday’s draw with Kerry FC.

An FAI statement, released this afternoon, reads:

“Following receipt of a report of a not seen incident in the League of Ireland fixture between Kerry FC and Longford Town FC on 8 September, 2023, an Independent Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Longford Town player Viktor Serdeniuk with a suspension for the offence of violent conduct.

“Viktor Serdeniuk will now serve a three-match suspension in accordance with FAI Disciplinary Regulations.”

The game at Mounthawk Park finished 0-0.