Thursday 24 November 2022
Longford Town have named Stephen Henderson as their new manager

Henderson replaces Gary Cronin as boss of the Midlands club.

21 minutes ago 271 Views 0 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LONGFORD TOWN HAVE appointed the former Waterford and Cobh Ramblers boss, Stephen Henderson, as their new manager.

Henderson’s time with Cobh was hugely successful as he guided the club to third, fourth and first-place finishes in the First Division between 2005 and 2007.

After that he took over Waterford United in December 2008 and helped them reach the following season’s League Cup and FAI Cup semi-finals as well as the promotion play-offs.

A second stint at Cobh brought further success – a League Cup final appearance in 2018 after a stunning semi-final victory over Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk. Now his next move is Longford Town.

Henderson said: “Gary Cronin laid the foundations of a very attacking, exciting and committed group of players which I am extremely excited to work with.

“The process of re-signing our best players and adding to the group begins immediately and I promise everyone at Longford Town that I will give my heart and soul to the club as we embark on what I hope will be an exciting and successful journey together.”

Garry Doyle
