Monday 27 June 2022
Former Bohs youngster grabs brace as Longford stun title-chasing Galway

Two second-half goals from Cristian Magerusan saw the hosts prevail.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Monday 27 Jun 2022, 10:36 PM
Galway United manager John Caulfield (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Longford Town 2

Galway Utd 0

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

A SECOND-HALF brace from Cristian Magerusan saw Longford Town claim a deserved win over title challengers Galway Utd at Bishopsgate.

Magerusan opened the scoring in the 62nd minute; Mick McDonnell knocked the ball down and the former Bohemians player fired to the net from close range. And late on, a Dylan Barnett corner was headed home by the same player.

The Town striker was lively throughout and early on brought a fine save out of Conor Kearns and seconds later, he hit the crossbar with a header.

In the 14th minute, a cross by Karl Chambers was headed over by Ryan Graydon.

Shortly thereafter, Galway had their first effort on goal; Conor McCormack with a long-range strike that was tipped over the bar by Town keeper Luke Dennison.

Wilson Waweru got into a good position minutes later but he dragged his shot wide.

In the 23rd minute, Kearns pulled off an excellent save to deny Aaron Robinson as the home side continued to cause problems for the Galway defence.

Moments later, Michael Barker got onto the end of a Dylan Barnett corner but his effort hit Alex Murphy and he cleared. Mageruson then really should’ve done better with his effort.

As the half wore on, Murphy played an excellent ball into Ed McCarthy, but he forced a good save out of Dennison.

Just before the break, the visitors piled on the pressure. Diego Portilla had an effort that was blocked by the Town defence,

The opening exchanges of the second half were quite even.

The deadlock was eventually broken just after the hour mark by Magerusan.

And with 16 minutes remaining, the hosts had appeals for a penalty turned down after Portilla appeared to haul down Karl Chambers.

Magerusan then doubled Longford’s advantage in the closing stage to seal the win.

Galway offered very little of a response late on as Dennison comfortably secured a clean sheet.

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, Barker, Barnett; Chambers, O’Brien, Robinson, Graydon; Power, Magerusan (Molloy, ‘86).

Galway Utd: Kearns; Murphy, Brouder, Portilla (Lyons, ‘84), O’Keeffe; McCarthy (Doherty, ‘83), Boylan (Walsh, ‘73); Waweru (Lomboto, ‘73), Hurley; Dimas (Adeyemo, ‘73).

Referee: G Colfer (Wicklow)

Other First Division results:

Treaty United 0-5 Cork City

Bray 2-2 Wexford

Athlone Town 2-5 Waterford

