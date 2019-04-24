Sale pull off major coup with signing of Springbok second row

SALE SHARKS HAVE pulled off a major coup with the signing of South Africa international Lood de Jager on a three-year deal.

The lock will arrive at Sale from the Bulls ahead of the 2019-20 Premiership season or, if selected, following his country’s Rugby World Cup campaign, which gets under way in Japan in September.

De Jager, a mammoth second row at six feet nine inches tall, has 38 international caps and was named captain of the Bulls ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

“Firstly, it is a great honour for me to join Sale Sharks, they are a club with great tradition and really high ambitions and they are building something really special,” De Jager said.

“It’s exciting to be a part of and I’m looking forward to joining up with the guys in Manchester later in the year.”

“I am extremely pleased to secure the services Lood for the 2019-20 season,” added Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond.

“He is a world-class lineout operator with lots of experience at the highest level and offers a huge physical presence around the pitch.

“Lood’s signing is a statement of intent in our endeavour to become a force in the Premiership and Europe over the next three years.”

