Lord Lariat springs 40-1 shock in Irish Grand National

LORD LARIAT PROVIDED local trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

A year on from 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan causing an almighty shock in the Easter Monday feature, Lord Lariat got his name on the roll of honour at odds of 40-1 under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon.

While there were plenty of fallers in behind, there was not much change at the front end for much of the three-mile-five-furlong journey, with Frontal Assault giving a bold sight for a long way.

The 150th running of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National goes to Lord Lariat 🏆



The seven-year-old scoops the €500,000 @Fairyhouse showpiece in great style as he makes just about all in the hands of Paddy O'Hanlon to land back-to-back renewals for trainer Dermot McLoughlin🥇 pic.twitter.com/4VtU3Xa2Ao — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 18, 2022

Lord Lariat joined him early in the home straight and galloped on strongly from the second-last to claim big-race glory by almost five lengths.

Frontal Assault filled the runner-up spot, while 11-2 favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil jumped and travelled strongly for a long way but ultimately had to make do with minor honours in third.

Screaming Colours and Early Doors finished fourth and fifth respectively.