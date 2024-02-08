Italy hit with more bad injury news ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash with Ireland

ITALY BACK ROW Lorenzo Cannone has been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Ireland with a leg injury.

The 23-year-old Treviso forward came off with the injury in the 45th minute of Italy’s opening 27-24 defeat by England last weekend, and the Italian rugby federation confirmed on Thursday that he will not be fit in time for the visit to the Aviva Stadium.

Newly installed coach Gonzalo Quesada will also be missing another flanker in the experienced shape of Sebastian Negri (ribs).

But in better news for the visitors, star back Ange Capuozzo returns to the 35-man squad after illness saw him miss the England game.

