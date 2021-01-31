PSG suffer first defeat under Pochettino after stunning Lorient comeback

Lorient scored twice in the last 10 minutes to beat PSG.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN suffered their first defeat under Mauricio Pochettino as lowly Lorient fought back to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory and prevent the defending champions from retaking top spot in Ligue 1.

Neymar scored two penalties but the visitors collapsed late on at the Stade du Moustoir, as Nigerian Terem Moffi netted an injury-time winner.

The loss saw PSG stay one point behind league leaders Lyon, although third-placed Lille could go two points clear at the top when they host Dijon later on Sunday.

It was the first defeat in six games as PSG coach for Pochettino since he took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

The famous win takes struggling Lorient into the relegation play-off spot.

Lorient started brightly and had the first real shot in anger in the 30th minute, as Adrian Grbic’s long-range strike had to be pushed away by PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

The hosts did take the lead six minutes later, though, as PSG failed several times to clear their lines and Laurent Abergel picked out the top corner with a magnificent strike with the outside of his left boot.

But Neymar levelled on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot with his fifth league goal of the season.

PSG improved after the break and took the lead in the 57th minute as Houboulang Mendes, who also conceded the first penalty, brought down Mauro Icardi and Neymar made no mistake again.

The visitors pressed for a third, but Lorient goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer made an excellent stop to keep out an Icardi header.

That proved to be crucial, as the stubborn home side equalised in the 80th minute.

Substitute Yoane Wissa scored an excellent individual goal, his sixth this term in his first full campaign as a top-flight player.

PSG went in search of a winner, and over-committed in the second minute of added time, leaving no defenders within 60 yards of their own goal when Moffi was sent racing clean through.

The 21-year-old, also on as a sub, calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to spark wild celebrations for the home team.

