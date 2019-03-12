This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We have a problem' - Liverpool loanee Karius criticised by his Besiktas manager

Senol Gunes claims their loan move for the German ‘keeper ‘hasn’t worked out.’

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 4,274 Views 7 Comments
Loris Karius playing for Besiktas.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Loris Karius playing for Besiktas.
Loris Karius playing for Besiktas.
Image: Imago/PA Images

LORIS KARIUS’ MOVE to Besiktas  has not worked out and the Liverpool loanee has “gone a bit stagnant”, according to the Turkish club’s manager Senol Gunes.

The goalkeeper, who made two high-profile errors during Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last May, joined the Super League club on a two-year loan in August after Jurgen Klopp’s side signed Alisson Becker from Roma.

However, Karius’ bid to rebuild his career in Turkey has not gone as planned and he allowed Omer Ali Sahiner’s strike to squirm under him during Besiktas’ 3-2 win over Konyaspor on Sunday.

Karius’ manager Gunes is concerned by his goalkeeper’s recent form and even suggested he would drop him for 35-year-old Tolga Zengin if the veteran were registered with the first team.

“He was at fault for the goals he conceded,” Gunes said.

“Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game.

“It has been like that since the beginning. He does not really feel a part of the team.

“It’s something we haven’t been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this.

“Something is wrong, [but] he has also been unlucky.

“[He] is talented but it hasn’t worked out and we have a problem. Let me put it this way, if I still had Tolga available I would play him.”

