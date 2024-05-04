Lossiemouth strolls to Grade One success at Punchestown

LOSSIEMOUTH CRUISED TO victory in the Coolmore NH Sires Bolshoi Ballet Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle to complete a Cheltenham-Punchestown double for the second straight season.

Last term, she followed up her Triumph success by battling home in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle in Co Kildare.

This time, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old arrived at Punchestown on the back of comfortably accounting for Telmesomethinggirl in the Mares’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park.

That same rival built up a healthy lead early on under Rachael Blackmore but Paul Townend and Lossiemouth always had the front-runner in their sights when lying second and took control before entering the home straight.

Stablemates Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond did their best to go with Lossiemouth but the result was never in doubt and it was all plain sailing for the 2-11 favourite, who crossed the line seven lengths clear.