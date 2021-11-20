Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 20 November 2021
Lostintranslation firmly back in business at Ascot

Tizzard ace returns to winning ways in Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase.

By Press Association
Image: PA
LOSTINTRANSLATION ENDED A two-year barren spell with an impressive victory in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot.

The nine-year-old had not got his head in front since landing the Betfair Chase at Haydock on this weekend in 2019 – but he roared back to form in this Grade Two heat.

Trained by Colin Tizzard, who endured a disappointing campaign by his own high standards last term, Lostintranslation was sent off at 4-1 under Brendan Powell on his first run since pulling up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup back in March.

Powell was happy to bide his time as Sam Twiston-Davies set out to make all on Master Tommytucker, with Ascot specialist Dashel Drasher in close attendance throughout the early exchanges.

However, the latter was under pressure at the top of the straight, along with 3-1 favourite Defi Du Seuil, as Master Tommytucker really set sail for home.

Lostintranslation shut down his move quickly though, taking lead the after jumping the penultimate fence before sailing over the last to record a four-length verdict.

Meanwhile, Buzz delighted the Ascot crowd as he easily accounted for a classy field in the Coral Hurdle.

Sent off the even-money favourite, the Nicky Henderson-trained Buzz was last seen winning the Cesarewitch on the Flat at Newmarket last month and he made a seamless switch back to the winter game in this Grade Two event.

Defending champion Song For Someone set out to make all, bowling along nicely in front for Aidan Coleman as Nico de Boinville kept his mount under wraps for most of the extended two-mile-three-furlong trip.

Buzz was clearly travelling best of all at the top of the straight and while his rivals were hard at work after jumping two out, he was pulling double in the hands of De Boinville.

The seven-year-old needed only the slightest of encouragement to push on and win by three and a half lengths from the gutsy Song For Someone, who was conceding 6lb to the winner.

Guard Your Dreams kept on for third, with Goshen only fourth.

Press Association

