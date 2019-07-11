Barcelona sign former Ireland underage international from West Brom

Louie Barry was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday.

Louie Barry was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday.

BARCELONA HAVE SIGNED England youth international Louie Barry despite interest from a number of top European sides.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain were rumoured to be eyeing the West Brom forward, along with several Premier League clubs.

But it is Barca who have secured the 16-year-old, who will now be part of the Juvenil A side having signed a three-year contract.

Barry has spent 10 years at West Brom, and made his debut for the Championship club’s U23 team last season.

Formerly a Republic of Ireland youth international, Barry switched allegiance to England in 2019, making his debut against Brazil in February, going on to score seven goals in nine appearances.

Barry follows Frenkie de Jong to Camp Nou after the Netherlands international was unveiled in Catalunya following his January transfer from Ajax.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!