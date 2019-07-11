This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona sign former Ireland underage international from West Brom

Louie Barry has joined the Spanish giants on a three-year contract.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,964 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4720518
Louie Barry was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday.
Image: Barcelona
Louie Barry was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday.
Louie Barry was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday.
Image: Barcelona

BARCELONA HAVE SIGNED England youth international Louie Barry despite interest from a number of top European sides. 

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain were rumoured to be eyeing the West Brom forward, along with several Premier League clubs.

But it is Barca who have secured the 16-year-old, who will now be part of the Juvenil A side having signed a three-year contract.

Barry has spent 10 years at West Brom, and made his debut for the Championship club’s U23 team last season.

Formerly a Republic of Ireland youth international, Barry switched allegiance to England in 2019, making his debut against Brazil in February, going on to score seven goals in nine appearances.

Barry follows Frenkie de Jong to Camp Nou after the Netherlands international was unveiled in Catalunya following his January transfer from Ajax. 

The42 Team

