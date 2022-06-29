Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 29 June 2022
English and former Waterford loanee striker signs for Cork City

Louis Britton spent the first half of the season on loan from Bristol City at Waterford.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,356 Views 0 Comments
Louis Britton is Cork City's latest recruit.
Image: Cork City FC
Image: Cork City FC

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of 21-year-old English striker Louis Britton.

Britton comes to Turner’s Cross having spent the first half of the season on loan from Bristol City at Waterford, where he has scored 10 league goals in 18 appearances.

“I am delighted to be joining Cork City,” Britton told the club website.

“I’ve had a good chat with the manager and I was impressed by what he had to say. I’ve played against them twice this season and have been very impressed with the side.

“It’s been a good first half of the season, and we all know that we need to work hard to maintain that for the rest of the season. I am looking forward to getting into training and hopefully contributing to a successful season.

“There was a really great atmosphere at Turner’s Cross when I played there early on in the season, so I am really looking forward to playing in front of the Cork City fans as a home player.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news of Britton’s arrival, saying:

“Louis is a very good player and has a real eye for goal. We were impressed with him when he played against us earlier in the season, so we are very pleased to have him on board for the rest of the season. He will add a real attacking threat to our side and I am confident he will make a positive contribution to the side.”

