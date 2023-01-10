Louis Rees-Zammit likely to miss Wales’ Six Nations clash with Ireland

LOUIS REES-ZAMMIT appears increasingly unlikely to be fit for Wales’ opening Guinness Six Nations games against Ireland and Scotland.

The Gloucester wing suffered an ankle injury during his team’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

And while he is continuing to progress on the rehabilitation front, Ireland’s visit to Cardiff on 4 February looks too soon.

“He is doing all right,” Gloucester head coach George Skivington said.

“I think he will be available mid-Six Nations. That is a rough guide and not set in stone, though.”

Rees-Zammit has missed Gloucester’s last two Premiership fixtures, and he will now sit out Heineken Champions Cup appointments with Leinster and Bordeaux-Begles.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Rees-Zammit, who has won 22 caps, would be a major attacking weapon for Wales head coach Warren Gatland.