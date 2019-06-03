This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Woodward has zero understanding of football’: Van Gaal tears into Man United vice-chairman

The Dutch manager has questioned the logic of handing such a high-profile post to ‘an investment banker’.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jun 2019, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,946 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4666278
Woodward has come under fire from fans at Old Trafford in recent years.
Woodward has come under fire from fans at Old Trafford in recent years.
Woodward has come under fire from fans at Old Trafford in recent years.

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED manager Louis van Gaal has slammed the club’s appointment of Ed Woodward, claiming the Red Devils’ executive vice-chairman has “zero understanding of football”.

The Glazer family brought a divisive figure on board at Old Trafford when completing a big-money takeover in 2005.

He has risen through the ranks and took on his current role in 2012 .

Questions have been asked of him on a regular basis over the course of the last seven years, with United having endured a humbling fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement.

Van Gaal is among those to have been charged with the task of trying to deliver a reversal in fortune.

He lasted just two seasons in the dugout and believes part of the reason he struggled to convince in English football is because United have the wrong management structure in place.

Louis van Gaal File Photo The 67-year-old helped Man United win the FA Cup during his final season in 2016. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The former Ajax, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Netherlands boss told 11 Freunde: “At Bayern, the people in charge are football men. I always appreciated that.

“At Manchester United, on the other hand, Ed Woodward was installed as CEO – somebody with zero understanding of football who was previously an investment banker.

“It cannot be a good thing when a club is run solely from a commercially-driven perspective.”

Van Gaal was ousted from his role at Old Trafford on the back of an FA Cup triumph in the summer of 2016.

He was ushered through the exits in order to make way for the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

The Dutchman has never made any secret of his disappointment at how his departure was handled, but has further questions of United after seeing his successor manage just two-and-a-half years before heading the same way as he did.

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Parc des Princes Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and former manager Alex Ferguson. Source: John Walton

Van Gaal added: “I don’t hold it against the club. They wanted Mourinho and he was on the market.

“Appointing him was obviously interesting from a business point of view.

“He wins games and for a club like United, the main thing is to win trophies. How they are won isn’t the main priority, the English fans see it differently.

“They accept that the game is not all about attacking but it is also about defending. I always tried to defend high up the pitch, to be in the opposition’s half and play the game there.”

Mourinho delivered Community Shield, Carabao Cup and Europa League successes in his debut campaign with United, but was relieved of his duties in December 2018 as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie