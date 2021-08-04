Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 4 August 2021
Advertisement

Van Gaal comes out of retirement to be appointed Netherlands boss for the third time

The former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United manager turns 70 this Sunday.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 11:21 AM
14 minutes ago 193 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5514319
Dutchman Louis van Gaal.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Dutchman Louis van Gaal.
Dutchman Louis van Gaal.
Image: DPA/PA Images

LOUIS VAN GAAL has been appointed as Holland coach for a third time.

The former Manchester United boss has agreed a deal with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) running to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Van Gaal was previously in charge of the team from 2000 to 2002, and then 2012 to 2014. After the first spell saw the team fail to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, the second included a third-place finish at the 2014 edition.

The 69-year-old comes out of retirement to succeed Frank De Boer, who stood down as boss last month after the side were eliminated in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Van Gaal said in quotes on the Holland team’s official website: “Dutch football has always been close to my heart and national coaching is in my view a key position for the further advancement of our football. Moreover, I consider it an honour to coach the Dutch national team.

“There is little time for the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup. The focus is therefore immediately 100 per cent on the players and the approach. After all, I was appointed for that.

It is good to be back in Zeist. By now I have already spoken to a number of players and the technical staff has been put together with the KNVB. I am very much looking forward to getting the job done together.”

Holland are scheduled to next be in action with World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Montenegro and Turkey on 1,4 and 7 September.

Van Gaal, who will be assisted by Danny Blind and Henk Fraser and have Frans Hoek as goalkeeper coach, had not held a management role since leaving United in 2016 after two years in charge, during which he oversaw them winning the FA Cup.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He guided Ajax to Champions League glory in 1995 and has also had stints in charge of Barcelona, twice, AZ Alkmaar and Bayern Munich.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie