This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Rooney was over the hill but one of my best players at Man United' - Van Gaal

United’s record goalscorer was skipper under the Dutchman while he was at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jun 2019, 8:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,764 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4666486
Louis Van Gaal and Wayne Rooney together at a Man United training session in 2015.
Image: Martin Rickett
Louis Van Gaal and Wayne Rooney together at a Man United training session in 2015.
Louis Van Gaal and Wayne Rooney together at a Man United training session in 2015.
Image: Martin Rickett

LOUIS VAN GAAL Wayne Rooney was “over the hill” by the time he had taken over as Manchester United manager.

United’s record goalscorer Rooney was skipper under Van Gaal at Old Trafford and scored 29 goals across all competitions in the Dutchman’s two seasons in charge.

However, Van Gaal felt he did not see the best of Rooney during his time at United and seemingly questioned his approach away from football.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said:

I’m sorry but he was over the hill. But in spite of that he was one of my best players.

“You can say nothing about his professionalism as a player in the training sessions or on a pitch. 

Outside the environment of the training pitch and the stadium is different. I made him my captain because I want to control that life outside.

“I think we don’t succeed totally.”

Van Gaal feels United’s post-Alex Ferguson struggles are mainly due to the club being unable to freshen up the first-team squad.

The former Barcelona boss signed the likes of Angel Di Maria, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay during his tenure but hinted the club’s hierarchy did not necessarily land the targets he wanted.

Manchester United v Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford. The former Man United boss says the club has struggled to freshen up the first-team squad. Source: Martin Rickett

“The problem begins with, of course, that Manchester United was never refreshed. I think when you are a manager you have to refresh every year to keep the team-building process going,” he added.

“I didn’t always get the players that I want. That’s the problem. There is [executive vice-chairman Ed] Woodward and his right hand is [head of corporate development] Matt Judge. 

“Judge I met once in a while but not too much. And there was the head of scouting. That was the structure, but you are always dependent on Woodward and Judge.

“I thought always Manchester United can buy every player because they have a lot of power. 

“Seemingly a few players were not reachable for Manchester United. I cannot understand but it was like that.”

On Di Maria specifically, Van Gaal felt the Argentina international – who lasted just one season in the Premier League before joining Paris Saint-Germain – was not suited to English football.

“I was satisfied, because he was a creative player, but I had other players on the list. Di Maria had a problem with the English football culture and the climate,” he said. 

“You cannot buy players and know, for sure, that they can deliver. You cannot know because football is a team sport.

“I always ask a player where he wants to play. For him it was wing, wide and mostly left. In the Argentina team he plays on the left. I started with him there. 

“He was not performing that well, to a level you could expect from an 80million-pound player. I believe, then, I have to see if another position is better for him. 

“I have played him left winger, as the 10, second striker and on the right. Then the critics say he is having to play in too many positions. I gave him all the chances that there were to perform well.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie