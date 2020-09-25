Ireland star and multi-discipline Kerry athlete Galvin calls time on Sevens rugby career

IRELAND STAR LOUISE Galvin has called time on her Sevens rugby career.

Louise Galvin (centre) has retired from Sevens international rugby. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

After five years in the green jersey, the Kerry native has opened up on her decision to retire in an in-depth interview with IrishRugby.ie, detailing how the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately brought an end to this chapter of her colourful sporting career to date.

Galvin’s last appearance of 96 came in Sydney at the start of February — the final tournament of the 2020 Women’s World Series season due to the coronavirus shutdown.

“It just felt right,” Galvin said of her decision to step away from the programme.

There have been moments when I’ve thought am I ready to leave and move on, but as the weeks and months progressed it just made sense to use this break to step back and hang up the boots.”

33-year-old Galvin, a physiotherapist by trade, recently took up a full-time position with the HSE in Dublin. During lockdown, she answered Ireland’s Call and joined the frontline at Tullamore Hospital, assisting the rehabilitation process of patients who had been discharged from ICU.

While continuing Sevens training programmes, she weighed up her thoughts, and recently decided to call it a day.

“Of course, I would have loved to play one final tournament or one final game in the green jersey but I’m happy with the time and effort I’ve given over the last five years,” Galvin added.

“I don’t think I could have given much more, and I also feel it’s time to give youth a chance, and there are so many exciting young players coming into the programme.

It was a dream to go to work every day. It was a dream to be in that position myself but it was the right time to leave the green jersey for someone else, and hopefully I’ve left it in a better place for the years to come.”

Galvin made her World Series debut in Dubai in 2015 and went on to win 30 Sevens caps, feature in 96 World Series games, score 22 tries and represent Ireland at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

The UL Bohs woman, who was scouted out to join the Ireland Sevens squad as part of the IRFU’s Talent ID programme having excelled as a Kerry Gaelic footballer and Ireland basketball player, also made her 15s debut in the 2017 Rugby World Cup in Ireland.

While she’s back playing club rugby with the Limerick outfit, Galvin helped her club Finuge/St Senans win a Kingdom county championship title last weekend.

