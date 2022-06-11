Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 11 June 2022
Advertisement

Ní Mhuircheartaigh kicks eight as Kerry secure crucial win over Galway

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was the top scorer as Kerry secured a two-point victory.

By Aisling Clery Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 10:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,371 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5788654
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Kerry 3-10

Galway 3-08

Aisling Clery reports from St Brendan’s Park 

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh kicked eight points as Kerry secured a crucial win in their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship opener at the expense of Galway at St Brendan’s Park in Birr.

Kerry were three points in front at the break and dominated possession for long spells with Cáit Lynch and Lorraine Scanlon impressive. Second-half goals from Paris McCarthy and Niamh Carmody were also vital. Galway did fight back and with Olivia Divilly and Tracey Leonard in fine form, they were unfortunate to fall short.

kerry-v-galway-tg4-all-ireland-ladies-football-senior-championship-group-c-round-1 Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Despite a nervous opening from both sides, Nicola Ward stormed through to finish Galway’s opening score in the fifth minute.

Kerry fired back immediately and Ní Mhuircheartaigh fired over despite the attention of several Galway defenders.

A surging run from Aishling O’Connell pushed Kerry into a two-point lead that lasted until Tracey Leonard opened her account from a free on twelve minutes.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh was impressive in the opening half, hitting the first of four frees on 15 minutes to push Kerry one clear. However, the game was turned on its head when Leanne Coen punched to the net with Olivia Divilly, Mairéad Seoighe and Andrea Trill all involved. Tracey Leonard followed up with a superb score a minute later.

Kerry upped their intensity and a long high pass from Sarah Ní Loingsigh found Scanlon and she fired home from short distance to level the game at 1-3 each.

Then Ní Mhuircheartaigh kicked three frees to hand Kerry a 1-6 to 1-3 cushion at the break.

Cáit Lynch scored on the resumption but Galway responded when Olivia Divilly found Leonard and she fired over. Leonard added two further points from play to leave the minimum between the sides but Kerry responded decisively.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh pointed her sixth of the evening before two goals inside three minutes. Substitute McCarthy got on the end of a free that dropped short, to punch to the net, before Niamh Carmody added Kerry’s third goal two minutes later with a sumptuous finish.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Leonard traded points and Galway were disallowed a goal when Ailish Morrissey was adjudged to have been in the square. Kerry ended the game with 13 players as both Scanlon and Ní Mhuircheartaigh were shown yellow cards.

And in a frantic final five minutes, Olivia Divilly got on the scoresheet before Louise Ward drilled the ball into the bottom left corner before Leanne Coen made no mistake with her second goal. However, time ran out and Kerry held on.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Scorers for Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-8 (5f), L Scanlon 1-0, P McCarthy 1-0, N Carmody 1-0, C Lynch 0-1, A O’Connell 0-1.

Galway: T Leonard 0-6 (1f), L Coen 2-0, L Ward 1-0, N Ward 0-1, O Divilly 0-1.

Kerry: C Butler; É Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; C Lynch, A Galvin; D O’Leary, N Carmody, L Scanlon; N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.  

Subs: P McCarthy for Ní Chonchúir (21), S O’Shea for McGlynn (46), C Evans for O’Leary (52), C Ní Chonchúir for Dillane (56), M O’Connell for Carmody (59).

Galway: A Griffin; S Molloy, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, K Geraghty; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, A Trill, M Seoighe; L Noone, O Divilly, T Leonard.

Subs: K Slevin for A Trill (26), C Trill for Gavin (30), S Divilly for Davoren (30), A Morrissey for Seoighe (36), A Molloy for S Molloy (52).

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan)

About the author:

About the author
Aisling Clery

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie