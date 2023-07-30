'It was tragic to hear she had done the ACL' - Kerry dedicate semi-final win to injured captain

KERRY STAR LOUISE Ní Mhuircheartaigh says her side dedicated their All-Ireland semi-final victory to their injured captain Síofra O’Shea who has been ruled out with an ACL.

O’Shea suffered the season-ending injury at training following her side’s quarter-final victory over Meath. This is the second time in three seasons that she has been struck down by the knee ligament injury at just 21 years of age.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh will deputise for O’Shea for the remainder of the season as the Kingdom look to avenge for the hurt they suffered in last year’s All-Ireland final, when they face Dublin on 13 August. And she says their semi-final victory over Mayo in Thurles was for their fallen leader.

“This 100% was for Siofra,” said a delighted Ní Mhuircheartaigh after scoring an impressive 1-10 in the semi-final. “It was absolutely tragic and heartbreaking to hear the news on Monday that she had done the ACL. She is only 21 years of age. She is an absolutely inspirational captain. And she still is our captain. She may not be on the field playing with us, but she is still there. She has such a cool head. It is fantastic to have her and that 100% was for her today.

“There are two vice-captains there, myself and Anna Galvin. Everyone rows in together; it is not really a big, huge job when we have a panel like that.”

Kerry built up a 1-10 to 0-4 lead at the break against Mayo, but Michael Moyles’s side summoned a big fightback in the second half. Deirdre Doherty scored a crucial goal shortly after her introduction as the sides faced a nervy stretch through the final phases of the game.

Last year’s defeated All-Ireland finalists held firm to ensure their return ticket to Croke Park was stamped.

“It was very similar to the game against Meath. We had a big lead at half-time with the wind, but we needed every bit of it. The character and resilience and heart that the team has is unbelievable. It is just great to be involved in this team. We have a lot of work to do over the next two weeks, but just very happy to be heading for Croke Park this year.

“This is why we play football. This is why we start off – to be playing on the last day of the calendar. Very excited, but a lot of work to do.”

