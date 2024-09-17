'See how the body is and go from there' - All-Ireland winner Ní Mhuircheartaigh on Kerry future

ALL-IRELAND-WINNING Kerry star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh says she has not made any decision about her inter-county future as she continues to enjoy her side’s recent Brendan Martin success.

Kerry captured their first All-Ireland title since 1993 in August after a dominant display against Galway in Croke Park. Veteran forward Ní Mhuircheartaigh played a key role in their triumph, tapping over six points to finally add the elusive medal to her decorated haul of accolades.

Now with the Brendan Martin Cup safely in their possession for the winter, Ní Mhuircheartaigh says she is content to wait before making any firm decisions.

“It’s something that has come into my mind but I’m enjoying life since 4 August so I’m going to enjoy every moment of it and see in the next few weeks and months how the body is and go from there. But I’m enjoying the moment for the time being.”

The Corca Dhuibhne attacker has spoken before about how defeats in the previous two All-Ireland finals left her doubting whether she would commit to a 17th season with Kerry at the outset of the 2024 season. But she was ultimately convinced to continue by Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s decision to stay in charge.

Similar to last year, Ní Mhuircheartaigh suspects their next step will influence her own thinking about 2025.

“Yeah I think it goes hand in hand. But look, they have given their lives to Ladies Football and to us. So, we’ll respect whatever decision they come up with. Obviously I’d love for them to stay but I’m not putting pressure on them.”

Ní Mhuircheartaigh feels there has been a release of pressure now that Kerry have ended a 31-year wait for All-Ireland glory. She admits that the possibility of never becoming champions ‘did creep in on a number of occasions,’ and that last year’s defeat to Dublin was particularly scarring for her.

“It was really the management that made us believe that we could actually achieve this dream. If it wasn’t for them, I believe — and the girls believe — we wouldn’t have got over the line. We had our motto: ‘Go one more’ and we promised each other that we’d dig deeper than we’ve ever dug before. Thankfully, it’s a year to remember.”

Ní Mhuircheartaigh was speaking toady after AIB’s announcement that they are to sponsor the All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships for four years.