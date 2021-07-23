Irish international Quinn returns to Women's Super League

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international defender Louise Quinn has returned to the Women’s Super League in England, signing for Birmingham City.

Quinn spent three seasons in the WSL with Arsenal from 2017 to 2020, before moving to Italy to spend a season with Fiorentina. She announced at the start of this month she would not be staying in Italy next season, and has today returned to England and penned a two-year deal with Birmingham.

“I am really happy to be back in the WSL and to join a club like Birmingham. It is brilliant to be back and I’m looking forward to getting going”. said Quinn.

“What the club offers, what it does and what it believes in, it is a battling team and I’m an Irish girl who’s always up for a battle.

“When the offer came around I just thought it was a great opportunity for me.

“I like to do a lot of talking, almost coaching on the pitch, and on the training pitch. I am 100% at training as I want to make sure I get the best out of myself, so I know when it comes to matchday I have put myself in the best position that I can.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“It’s definitely something that I want to bring – that bit of experience – but I am still learning too. I know I am going to learn a lot from Scott [Booth, manager] and the girls.”

Birmingham narrowly avoided relegation last season, and Quinn joins compatriots Harriet Scott and Ruesha Littlejohn at the club.