Quinn signs on for two more years at the heart of Birmingham City defence

AHEAD OF THE World Cup starting, Republic of Ireland centre-back Louise Quinn has signed a new contract with Birmingham City.

The 33-year-old accepted the Club’s offer and signed a two-year deal, extending her stay at Blues until June 2025.

Quinn has made 57 appearances across her two years at the Club, scoring 11 goals.

The defender joined Blues on a free transfer in 2021 having departed Italian side Fiorentina, and was named club captain soon after.

Advertisement

She will also represent the Republic of Ireland at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand, starting later this month.