Ireland star Quinn on the double as rock-bottom Birmingham secure big win

LOUISE QUINN WAS on the double as Birmingham City secured a much-needed win in the Women’s Super League [WSL] this afternoon.

The rock-bottom Blues finished 3-1 winners at Brighton & Hove Albion, securing just their second victory of the season.

Scoring her fourth and fifth goals of the campaign and marking herself out as Birmingham’s top goalscorer this season, captain and centre-half Quinn was one of seven Republic of Ireland internationals to feature at Broadfield Stadium.

Jamie Finn, Harriet Scott and Lucy Quinn started alongside her, while Emily Whelan came off the bench for Irish-heavy Brum. (Marie Hourihan and Eleanor Ryan Doyle were held in reserve.) Goalkeeper Megan Walsh and defensive midfielder Megan Connolly played the full game for Brighton.

Veatriki Sarri opened the scoring for Birmingham in the ninth minute, and the first Greek player in the WSL assisted Quinn for the Wicklow woman’s first. It was a 75th-minute header, and plenty of drama followed in the closing stages.

Julia Zigiotti Olme pulled one back for the Seagulls in the 84th minute, before Quinn grabbed her second four minutes later to restore Birmingham’s two-goal lead. This one came from her boot, off the back of a corner.

Quinn and co have two games left as they battle to avoid the drop, but a sizeable task lies ahead. They host leaders Chelsea next week, and travel to Manchester City and Aston Villa on 1 and 8 May respectively.

That said, their only other win in the league this season came against high-flying Arsenal in January.

After those two victories, a pair of draws and 15 losses, Birmingham remain bottom of the table on eight points.

Leicester City are next in line on 12. The Foxes face Manchester City tomorrow, and then Reading (at home) and Tottenham (away).