Louise Quinn a major doubt for Ireland after dislocating shoulder

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND centurion Louise Quinn has emerged as a major doubt for next month’s international friendly double-header against Italy and Wales — and beyond.

Birmingham City confirmed that Quinn dislocated her shoulder in a recent club match.

Advertisement

A statement from the Championship outfit reads: “Louise dislocated her shoulder in the 2-1 win against West Ham United last Wednesday night.

“She is now set for a scan in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and is being managed conservatively.”

We are able to provide the following injury updates on Louise Quinn and Remi Allen. — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) January 31, 2024

Quinn is a key player for Eileen Gleeson’s Ireland. The centre-half has earned 113 caps since making her debut in 2008.

The Girls In Green open 2024 with a friendly away to Italy on Friday, 23 February. They face Wales at Tallaght Stadium the following Tuesday in Gleeson’s first two games in charge on a permanent basis.

The draw for Euro 2025 qualifying will take place on Tuesday, 5 March, with Ireland in action in League A from April.

Quinn’s Birmingham City are also pushing for promotion to the Women’s Super League.