Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Louise Quinn (file pic). Tom Maher/INPHO
Blow

Louise Quinn a major doubt for Ireland after dislocating shoulder

The Birmingham City defender is set for a scan to determine the extent of the injury.
0
73
19 minutes ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND centurion Louise Quinn has emerged as a major doubt for next month’s international friendly double-header against Italy and Wales — and beyond.

Birmingham City confirmed that Quinn dislocated her shoulder in a recent club match.

A statement from the Championship outfit reads: “Louise dislocated her shoulder in the 2-1 win against West Ham United last Wednesday night.

“She is now set for a scan in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and is being managed conservatively.”

Quinn is a key player for Eileen Gleeson’s Ireland. The centre-half has earned 113 caps since making her debut in 2008.

The Girls In Green open 2024 with a friendly away to Italy on Friday, 23 February. They face Wales at Tallaght Stadium the following Tuesday in Gleeson’s first two games in charge on a permanent basis.

The draw for Euro 2025 qualifying will take place on Tuesday, 5 March, with Ireland in action in League A from April.

Quinn’s Birmingham City are also pushing for promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     