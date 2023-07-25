'Concern' for Quinn as Ireland defender faces fitness test ahead of Canada showdown

VERA PAUW HAS expressed “concern” over Louise Quinn’s fitness for tomorrow’s crucial World Cup clash against Canada as contradictory statements emerged from the Irish camp in Perth today.

Quinn sustained a knock during her towering performance in Thursday’s opening defeat to Australia. The FAI said in a statement released on Sunday that the Irish centurion was wearing a protective boot on her left foot as a precautionary measure, but was expected to be available for Wednesday’s showdown at Perth Rectangular Stadium [KO 1pm Irish / 8pm local time, live on RTÉ 2].

Quinn, captain of Birmingham City, played a limited involvement in training yesterday, and today’s session at the nearby Dorrien Gardens will effectively act as a fitness test, Pauw told her pre-match press conference.

She appeared fit in the opening exchanges which Irish media witnessed; taking part in the full warm-up, including turning drills and kicking a ball. She looked to be preparing for a full match as the media departed, though did not partake in an earlier small-sided, one-touch game.

Heather Payne, meanwhile, was sporting heavy strapping on her right upper leg. Similarly, she did not partake in the small-sided game.

Moments before today’s press conference, a match preview from the FAI read: “Defender Louise Quinn has been training with a foot injury picked up in the loss to Australia but will be available for selection.”

But Pauw opened proceedings with: “We are also a bit concerned. We think that she can play but we are always honest. She is going to train [today], and see how far she gets. It’s a foot injury.”

The rest of the squad was fully-fit at the time of the press conference, Pauw reported, with US-born striker Kyra Carusa appearing alongside the Ireland manager.

“It’s waiting for all of us,” Pauw added on Quinn.

“It’s an injury that is not very straightforward. It’s just really relying on how she reacts on the next training session. I’m not hiding anything, I’m always open.”

She confirmed that she has a contingency plan in place should the Wicklow veteran prove unavailable.

With Group B wide open after Canada’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria and Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Australia, Pauw does not necessarily see this game as a must-win.

“You know you can only look in the future. It depends, of course, on the results of others but winning starts with not losing.

“That is very cliché but very much true. So if you play a game like this against the Olympic champion, I have to stay realistic and it’s clear that we want to go through this group then we need a result. That’s clear. If we win, we have it in our own hands… if we have a draw, then we’re dependent on other results.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Vera Pauw and Kyra Carusa at today's press conference. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Canada is a very, very experienced team and they know how to have patience in getting their results,” Pauw added. “And they often get the results in the later stages.

“That shows that they have to trust to keep on going with a game plan. They have a few exceptional players. [Jessie] Fleming will play tomorrow. [Christine] Sinclair, of course, is a huge threat. And in their teamwork, they’re very experienced. So we are fully aware of this. We hope that we can put something against it.”

Both Pauw and Carusa said that the travel and entering another timezone has not fazed Ireland, and they are prepared for wet weather in Perth. They will return to the Rectangular — or HBF Park, home of Perth Glory — for pitch familiarisation shortly. The Canadians did not partake earlier, with covers on the pitch, presumably due to rain.

Carusa noted that the Australia performance “lit a fire under” the Girls In Green, with the Irish support “undeniable and palpable” — and “the 12th man”.

She also spoke about the process of trying to be more decisive in front of goal, as the team attempt to end their drought.

“Vera has discussed with me and discussed with us offensively and as a team. It’s always hard to kind of figure out in those moments. You only have a split second to make decisions, but the thing that sticks with me the most is that Vera has really encouraged us to be free and to make those daring decisions – be brave enough to fail, have courage in that, and that is something that really sticks in my head.

“We are an incredibly brave team. I mean you watch us play all the time, we’re fearless and we can’t lose that at this stage.”

- With reporting from Sinéad O’Carroll