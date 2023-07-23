Louise Quinn wearing protective boot but expected to play against Canada

LOUISE QUINN HAS emerged as a fresh injury concern for Ireland, but is expected to play their second World Cup group game against Canada.
The centurion sustained a knock amidst her towering performance in last Thursday’s opening defeat to Australia.
She is currently wearing a protective boot on her left foot as a precautionary measure, but is due to train with the squad in Perth on Monday.
Quinn had ice on her foot — along with a “shiner” around her right eye — in the mixed zone after Thursday’s game at Stadium Australia, Sydney, but assured reporters it was nothing to worry about.
An FAI statement reads: “Defender Louise Quinn travelled from Brisbane to Perth on Sunday wearing a protective boot following a knock picked up in Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Australia.
“She is due to train with the squad on Monday and is expected to be available for the game against Canada on Wednesday.”
Quinn will partake in a pool session today, and is expected to return to the pitch tomorrow.
Denise O’Sullivan was previously an injury doubt for the Girls In Green, also wearing a protective boot after a shin injury sustained in the abandoned warm-up game against Colombia. She made a full recovery and starred against Colombia.
The squad is due to train this evening in Perth.