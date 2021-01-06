BE PART OF THE TEAM

Louise Quinn's winner against AC Milan seals cup final date for Fiorentina

The 30-year-old Ireland defender sent her side through to a decider against Juventus.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 9:40 PM
Fiorentina defender Louise Quinn (file pic).
Image: Fabio Fagiolini
Image: Fabio Fagiolini

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND stalwart Louise Quinn was the hero tonight as Fiorentina booked their place in the final of the Italian Women’s Super Cup.

Quinn’s 65th-minute goal sealed a 2-1 victory for La Viola, who were forced to come from behind to win their semi-final against AC Milan.

Valentina Giacinti’s early opener for Milan was cancelled out shortly after the restart by Abi Kim, before the 30-year-old Irish defender headed in the winner.

Fiorentina will now advance to Sunday’s final against Serie A leaders Juventus, who were 2-1 winners over Roma in their semi-final.

Wicklow native Quinn joined Fiorentina last July after parting company with Arsenal.

