Louise Quinn's winner against AC Milan seals cup final date for Fiorentina

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND stalwart Louise Quinn was the hero tonight as Fiorentina booked their place in the final of the Italian Women’s Super Cup.

Quinn’s 65th-minute goal sealed a 2-1 victory for La Viola, who were forced to come from behind to win their semi-final against AC Milan.

Valentina Giacinti’s early opener for Milan was cancelled out shortly after the restart by Abi Kim, before the 30-year-old Irish defender headed in the winner.

Fiorentina will now advance to Sunday’s final against Serie A leaders Juventus, who were 2-1 winners over Roma in their semi-final.

Wicklow native Quinn joined Fiorentina last July after parting company with Arsenal.