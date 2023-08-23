Louise Shanahan fails to make 800m semi-finals

LOUISE SHANAHAN FELL short this morning in her effort to reach the semi-finals of the women’s 800 metres at the Worlds Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The 26-year-old fought her way through the pack at the bell after spending the first lap of the heat towards the tail.

Shanahan made progress and moved into fourth place coming into the last bend. Yet she agonisingly lost her place in the top four in the final 50 metres, pipped by Romanian Claudia Bobocea. She finished in fifth, in 2:00.66.

The pace was slower than some of the other heats, and the top three – Halimah Nakaayi, Adelle Tracey and Renelle Lamotte – made it through automatically to Friday’s semi-finals.

Rhasidat Adeleke tonight aims to become the first Irish sprinter to win a medal at the World Championships. She races in the final of the women’s 400m at 8.35pm.

Limerick sprinter Sarah Lavin races in the semi-final of the 100m hurdles at 7.40pm