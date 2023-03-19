Louth end 66-year losing streak to Cork as Mickey Harte's side continue promotion push

Louth 1-10

Cork 0-10

Dan Bannon reports from Ardee

LOUTH DESERVEDLY ENDED one of the GAA’s longest losing streaks after they came from behind to beat Cork for the first time since the 1957 All-Ireland final.

On a historic day in DEFY Páirc Mhuire, five unanswered scores ended the 66-year hoodoo. The win also sets up a final round head-to-head battle with Dublin next weekend in Croke Park for a place in Division 1 next season.

Ciarán Downey wiggled into space to give Louth the first lead in the contest as late as the 62nd minute. That score was in the midst of a five point scoring run that stunned the Lee-siders in the absorbing finale.

With the wind and confidence in their sails. Tommy Durnin and Downey again pushed home the momentum swung that secure the comeback and their four league win in a row.

That Wee county fightback did not look like it was coming midway through the first half. Cork were dominant in full control with Steven Sherlock landing three classy points.

The returning St. Finbarr’s man was pulling the strings and aided superbly by the impressive Luke Fahy at right half that John Cleary’s side lead by five at that stage.

Louth under Mickey Harte have a tendency to stay in games and that once again was the script when they crafted a penalty against the run of play. Ryan Burns finished the spot kick at the second time of asking.

Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Louth’s Conor Early celebrates at full time. Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

The goal was the key moment in the game, it let Louth back into it and along with Daniel O’Mahony’s straight red card, Cork never fully recovered.

Upon the resumption Fahy remarkably struck Cork’s last score of the game in the 51st minute.

The visitors, minus talisman Brian Hurley, ran out of idea’s after that and Louth eventually set the record straight with a long awaited W in the win column.

Scorers for Louth: Ryan Burns 1-0; Ciarán Downey (1f), Tommy Durnin and Liam Jackson 0-2 each, Dáire McConnon, Craig Lennon, Conor Grimes and Conor Early 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-4 (2f, 1’45), Luke Fahy 0-2, Conor Corbett, Chris Óg Jones, Rory Maguire, and Tommy Walsh 0-1 each.

Louth

1. James Califf (Dreadnots)

2. Dan Corcoran (Geraldines), 3. Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), 4. Donal McKenny (Ardee St. Mary’s)

5. Leonard Grey (St. Patrick’s), 6. Ciaran Murphy (St. Patrick’s), 7. Conall McKeever (Clan Na Gael)

9. Conor Early (Na Fianna), 8. Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen Grattan’s)

10. Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers), 11. Liam Jackson (Ardee St. Mary’s), 12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

13. Daire McConnon (Ardee St. Mary’s), 14. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 15. Ryan Burns(Hunterstown Rovers)

Subs

18. Bevan Duffy (St.Fechins) for Grimes (35)

21. Craig Lennon (St. Mochta’s) for Burns (45)

24. Oisín McGuinness (St. Joseph’s) for Jackson (54)

23. Conall McCaul (St. Joseph’s) for McKenny (57)

19. Jay Hughes (Dreadnots) for McConnon (66)

25. Paul Mathews (St.Fechins) for Durnin (74)

Cork

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 18. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

8. Ian Maguire (St. Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Seán Powter (Nemo Rangers), 29. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

27. Steven Sherlock (St. Finbarrs), 14. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), 15. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

Subs

12. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh) for McSweeney (54)

23. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for Jones (62)

24. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Corbett (62)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Fahy (73)

26. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Sherlock (73)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).

