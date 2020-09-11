Louth GAA granted planning permission for new stadium

A projected look at the new Louth GAA grounds.

A projected look at the new Louth GAA grounds.

LOUTH GAA HAVE been granted planning permission for the construction of a new stadium on the Inner Relief Road.

The green light comes at the end of what the County Board describe as a “an exhaustive process after many false dawns.” The limitations of the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda has often forced Louth to cede home advantage in Championship games.

It is proposed the new stadium will be a 14,00-capacity ground, featuring a 4,080-seater stand with four dressing rooms, a physio room, two match officials’ rooms, a medical room and disabled toilets.

There will be a standing terrace on the opposite side of the ground, which is envisaged to hold 8,470 spectators with male and female toilets, a spectators’ team room, two kiosks, three press boxes, and a storeroom. There will be two standing areas behind the goals, each with a capacity of 725 people.

The county will now begin fundraising for the stadium’s construction, with the cost of the project estimated to be €12 million.

The plans can be viewed in more detail here.

Although former Dundalk FC CEO Mark Devlin floated the possibility of a ground share at the new site last year, the Louth County board stated they were not open to the possibility. Devlin has since left Dundalk, and The42 understands the club have since shifted priorities to redeveloping their existing home, Oriel Park.