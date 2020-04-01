This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Louth GAA pay tribute after passing of All-Ireland winner from their last Sam Maguire success

Alfie Monk was part of the squad that defeated Cork in the 1957 decider.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 8:50 AM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LOUTH GAA HAVE paid tribute after the passing of one of the members from their last All-Ireland senior football winning squad.

Alfie Monk was part of that triumph in 1957 when Louth defeated Cork in the final, a season which also featured the Wee County’s last Leinster senior title win when they overcame Dublin.

County chairman Peter Fitzpatrick expressed his sympathy and that of the county after Monk had passed away on Monday.

He lined out throughout that Leinster championship success before missing out in the semi-final against Tyrone and the final due to injury.

Monk had previously won an All-Ireland medal at junior level with his adopted Meath in 1952 and a year later claimed his first Leinster senior medal in 1953.

In the same year he helped Naomh Mhuire win their only county senior football triumph in Louth.

