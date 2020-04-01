Louth GAA pay tribute after passing of All-Ireland winner from their last Sam Maguire success

LOUTH GAA HAVE paid tribute after the passing of one of the members from their last All-Ireland senior football winning squad.

Alfie Monk was part of that triumph in 1957 when Louth defeated Cork in the final, a season which also featured the Wee County’s last Leinster senior title win when they overcame Dublin.

County chairman Peter Fitzpatrick expressed his sympathy and that of the county after Monk had passed away on Monday.

He lined out throughout that Leinster championship success before missing out in the semi-final against Tyrone and the final due to injury.

Monk had previously won an All-Ireland medal at junior level with his adopted Meath in 1952 and a year later claimed his first Leinster senior medal in 1953.

In the same year he helped Naomh Mhuire win their only county senior football triumph in Louth.

The Louth GAA family was saddened when we heard the news of the passing of another of our 1957 greats Alfie Monk.



County Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick extended his own sympathy and that of Louth GAA to Alfie's family on the very sad news.

1957 All Ireland Senior Football Championship Medal Winner, Alfie played with the Naomh Mhuire Club in Drogheda where he won a Louth Senior Football Championship Medal in 1953 when the Drogheda side had an emphatic win over neighbours, Oliver Plunketts, in the final. pic.twitter.com/vjX5ULX75N — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) March 31, 2020

