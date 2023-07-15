Louth GAA instructed not to proceed with new stadium plans pending reassessment

LOUTH GAA HAS been instructed not to proceed with their current plans for a new stadium pending reassessment.

The development was announced by the GAA following meetings on An Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle which took place on Friday night and Saturday respectively.

“It was agreed to instruct Coiste Contae an Lú not to proceed with the current plans for a new Stadium pending a reassessment,” a statement from the GAA reads.

It follows reports of a disagreement between the Wee County and the association over the construction plans. It’s believed that work on the site was set to commence on Monday but the Irish Examiner reports that Croke Park have expressed concerns about the county board’s ability to provide proof of funds for the new grounds.

In October, Louth GAA announced that they were set to receive €14.8million in investment towards the development of the new venue which is planned for Inner Relief Road in Dundalk.

A statement at the time read that they had been “granted approval to seek Irish Immigrant Investor Programme [IIIP] funding through the Department of Justice.”

Louth GAA announced in 2020 that they had been granted planning permission for the development of a state-of-the-art stadium with a capacity of 14,000. The stadium costs were initially expected to run to €12 million but have more than doubled since then, and have also been cut back to €29 million.

The GAA are not certain that Louth can provide the amount needed to complete the project.

