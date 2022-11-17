Louth GAA respond to 'certain rumours' regarding Mickey Harte's future

LOUTH GAA HAS issued a response to “certain rumours” and reports regarding Mickey Harte’s future.

The Tyrone legend and current Louth senior football manager has been linked with Derry club outfit Slaughtneil.

Advertisement

Belfast Live today reported that Harte is set to succeed Paul Bradley at the Slaughtneil helm after he stepped down in the wake of last month’s county final defeat to Glen.

The wee county posted a tweet tonight entitled, ‘Louth GAA statement in relation to certain rumours regarding Mickey Harte’s future.’

“In response to reports today in some media outlets, Louth GAA would like to confirm Mickey Harte’s commitment to Louth GAA and affirm his and Gavin Devlin’s future involvement with Louth,” the statement read.

“We look forward to a promising 2023 in Division 2 of the NFL and our Leinster campaign under Mickey’s guidance.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“Louth GAA.”