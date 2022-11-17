Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 17 November 2022
Louth GAA respond to 'certain rumours' regarding Mickey Harte's future

The county’s manager has been linked with Derry club outfit Slaughtneil.

Mickey Harte.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

LOUTH GAA HAS issued a response to “certain rumours” and reports regarding Mickey Harte’s future.

The Tyrone legend and current Louth senior football manager has been linked with Derry club outfit Slaughtneil.

Belfast Live today reported that Harte is set to succeed Paul Bradley at the Slaughtneil helm after he stepped down in the wake of last month’s county final defeat to Glen.

The wee county posted a tweet tonight entitled, ‘Louth GAA statement in relation to certain rumours regarding Mickey Harte’s future.’

“In response to reports today in some media outlets, Louth GAA would like to confirm Mickey Harte’s commitment to Louth GAA and affirm his and Gavin Devlin’s future involvement with Louth,” the statement read.

“We look forward to a promising 2023 in Division 2 of the NFL and our Leinster campaign under Mickey’s guidance.

“Louth GAA.” 

